Neha Kakkar Shares Heart-wrenching Video To Support George Floyd Protest; Watch

Recently, Bollywood actor Neha Kakkar shared a video on her social media wall to show her support for the on-going protest in the US. Instagramming her video post she wrote a caption that read, 'Yes baby girl!!' Further in her caption, she also added #StopRacism and #georgefloyd. The singer concluded her caption by urging her fans and followers to treat everyone equally.

In the short video, a small girl is seen expressing her views on racism. In the video, she said, 'I come here today to talk about how I feel. And I feel like we are treated differently than other people. And I don't like how we're treated in... just because of our colour doesn't mean anything to me. I believe that...' The little girl in the video is seen taking a pause while someone from the background is encouraging her to speak as 'Do Not Stop' is heard in between.

The little girl broke down and added, 'We are black people and we shouldn't have to feel like this' while crying. She further said, 'We shouldn't have to protest because you all are treating us wrong. We do this because we need to have rights.' As she completed, the people around her gave a round of applause for her. The video has garnered more than 200k views within an hour and still counting. Many in the comments section expressed their grief over Geroge Floyd's brutal death.

Watch it below

George Floyd's death

Outrage over racial inequality and police brutality began earlier this week when footage of Geroge Floyd surfaced online. Reportedly, on Monday, May 26, Floyd was arrested by the police officers in Minneapolis for unspecified charges. According to the reports, a tussle between Geroge Floyd and the police officials resulted in Floyd being subdued for several minutes by the police officer named, Derek Chauvin. In a video on the internet, Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck, who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless. In the viral video, the 46-year-old can be seen repeatedly saying: "I can't breathe." He was pronounced dead the same day.

