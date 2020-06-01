Wajid Khan's Demise: Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Anees Bazmee & Darshan Raval Pay Tributes

The untimely demise of musical prodigy, Wajid Khan, at the age of 42, has created a void in the entertainment industry. Wajid Khan’s fellow colleagues from the industry namely, Anees Bazmee, Neha Kakkar, Darshan Raval and Sanjay Kapoor took to their respective social media handles and mourned Wajid Khan's death. As per reports, Wajid Khan breathed his last on Sunday night in a hospital in the city due to complications arising from a kidney infection. Take a look at how celebrities reacted to Wajid's demise.

Neha Kakkar

Wajid Khan's demise has shaken the stars of the industry. Many popular faces from Bollywood and fans in huge numbers are paying last tributes to the music composer on social media. Expressing grief over Wajid Khan’s untimely demise, Neha Kakkar shared a picture of Wajid on Instagram, wrote, "Gone too soon. RIP #WajidKhan Sir."

Anees Bazmee

Director Anees Bazmee shared an endearing photograph of Wajid Khan and penned down an emotional note for the latter. Anees wrote, "Cant believe... Don’t want to believe. My younger brother Wajid is no more with us. I can vividly see his smiling face in front of me... My condolences to his family and Sajid, may his soul rest in peace. #GoneTooSoon."

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor recalled fond memories with Wajid Khan and penned down a heartfelt note. The Auzaar actor wrote, "Rest in peace Wajid bhai. will never forget our Tevar music sittings together , full of life and extremely talented, you will be deeply missed ... condolences to the family."

Darshan Raval

Singer Darshan Raval shared a selfie with Wajid Khan and reminisced the time when the latter invited him to have biryani. Darshan wrote, "After the shoot at a reality show was going back home and wajid bhai came and said chal aaja biryani khaate hai ( cooked by his mother) and we shared the biryani and talked and laughed,I am going to remember that day for my entire life. Bohot jaldi chale gaye wajid bhai. Praying for your soul and your family @wajidkhan_live."

As per the latest updates, Wajid Khan's brother Sajid Khan arrived for the funeral. Photos are doing rounds on social media and Wajid Khan is buried to rest at the Versova cemetery in Mumbai. As per reports, Wajid Khan had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus a few days ago. He was suffering from a kidney infection and had also undergone a kidney transplant.

