Why Ranveer Singh, Ekta Kapoor, And Rajinikanth Would Get Along Well With Each Other!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has time and again stolen the hearts of his fans with his charm and commendable performances on screen. On the other hand, megastar Rajinikanth, not only has a following in his home state but has garnered stardom across the globe.

The two actors have undoubtedly become the fans' favourite. Meanwhile, director-producer Ekta Kapoor has also left no stone unturned in keeping her fans glued to her daily dose to dramas. Also, Ranveer Singh is inspired by Rajinikanth, as revealed by him in one of his interviews. Here's a look at what would happen if the two megastars are seen on-screen together.

Here’s what it would be like if Ranveer Singh and Rajinikanth came together

Ranveer Singh is a Cancerian by sun sign. According to astrology reports, people belonging to the cancer club are 'unstoppable'. Ranveer is true to his sun sign as the actor till now has ventured out his skills to always come up with some different on-screen.

Also, south star Rajinikanth, after his debut, has never looked back. The actor has treated his fans with back-to-back hits and has done over 100 films in his career. He belongs to the Sagittarius club. Fans call him as 'God' and look up to him for his remarkable work.

Ranveer and Rajinikanth would do wonders on the screen if roped in for a movie together. Cancerians are impressive, career-oriented and rulers, which well-defines Ranveer Singh, whereas Sagittarians are also very keen on experimenting something new, which defines Rajinikanth's personality.

What if we add Ekta Kapoor to the mix?

Ekta Kapoor, one of the renowned filmmakers and producers is a Gemini. She seems to be unstoppable as her production house titled Balaji Telefilms, without any breaks, has something new for the audience to watch on screen. Her charm and amicable side are seen in most of the pictures and videos that circulate on the internet.

Kapoor proves to be true to her sun sign- Gemini, being extremely passionate about her work, as revealed by her in one of the interviews. If Ekta Kapoor ropes in Rajinikanth and Ranveer Singh together, the movie could be a sure-shot hit.

