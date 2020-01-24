Isabelle Kaif's Gorgeous Ethnic Outfits To Inspire Your Wardrobe

Isabelle Kaif loves to experiment with ethnic outfits just like her sister, Katrina Kaif. Be it a modern chic saree or a stylish lehenga, she adds a new touch to her modern look. The Kwatha actor looks gorgeous in ethnic outfits. Here's a look at the best ethnic outfits Isabelle wore.

Best Ethnic outfits of Isabelle Kaif on Instagram

The Kwatha actor seems to make anything look good. Isabelle Kaif donned a red ethnic outfit. The actor looked gorgeous in red embroidered kurta that was intricately designed. She paired the ethnic outfit with long traditional pair of earrings and opted for a simple hairdo.

This picture has Isabelle Kaif sporting an Anarkali that looks simply ethereal. The ethnic outfit was all about delicate floral designs and print works. Isabelle paired it with heavy jewellery and dangler earrings. She completed the look with a simple hairdo.

Isabelle Kaif sported a purple-pink coloured lehenga. The lehenga dazzled with all the frills and glittery works. She accessorised her ethnic outfit with metallic-pearl earrings. The Kwatha actor gave her hair a messy look and tied her hair back keeping some frills on the front. Take a look.

Isabelle Kaif looked pretty in her pink ethnic outfit. Her lehenga, with intricate work of sparkling jewellery on it, defines elegance. With the dupatta on one side and dainty necklace and danglers, her ethnic outfit just looked perfect. She opted for a sleek open hair. Take a look at her beautiful ethnic outfit.

