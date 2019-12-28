2019 Fashion: Hottest Cocktail Gowns That You Must Check Out

Cocktail gowns were once "the outfit" for the elite and now these cocktail gowns have become a must-have possession in every girl's wardrobe. Cocktail gowns were once tailored for fancy events and celebrations in the early 19th century. They are not confined to expensive wardrobes anymore. It answered a lot of questions regarding what to wear for parties, wedding ceremonies, etc. You can wear cocktail gowns in your daily routines or for a less formal event. Cocktail gowns have become prime clothing for the evening parties and celebrations. Here are some of the hottest cocktail gowns of 2019 to get an inspiration from.

2019 fashion: Hottest cocktail gowns

Shraddha Kapoor's outfit

This is one of the popular cocktail gown designs of 2019. Shraddha Kapoor made an edgy appearance by opting for an off-shoulder cocktail gown. The gown is simple with delicate floral designs. You can opt for one of these cocktail gowns and pair it with heels and opt for a nude makeup.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora donned a stunning golden cocktail gown with a side trail backless gown. This golden cocktail outfit is ideal for your cocktail party. The strap heels perfectly complement Malaika Arora's golden outfit. Take a look.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar appears in a stunning golden heavily glitter embellished cocktail gown. The outfit is just drool-worthy. This is yet another cocktail gown you can opt for your party. It is one of the hottest cocktail gowns of 2019.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is wearing a bright orange backless cocktail gown. Deepika Padukone completed her look by pairing her outfit with a golden pair of earrings. You can take a cue from her style and pair them with a strappy pair of heels. This is yet another one of the hottest cocktail gowns of 2019.

