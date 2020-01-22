Isabelle Kaif Is A Bollywood's Next Fashionista And Here Is The Proof

Isabelle Kaif, the chic younger sibling of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, has been in Mumbai for quite some time now. The young actor who has previously acted in films abroad has been setting rumours abuzz with speculations around her impending debut in the Bollywood film industry. And while she may be a newbie in Bollywood, Isabelle is the ultimate maestro in the world of fashion.

So before the fans could watch her on the silver screen, we take a look at this beauty’s fashionable journey which proves that she is Bollywood's next big fashionista.

Isabelle Kaif Bollywood debut

Isabelle Kaif is set to make her eagerly-anticipated Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Kwatha where she will be paired opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actors are currently busy shooting for the film, which is set to release later this year.

The young actor is also set to star in a dance film Time to Dance where she will share the screen with Sooraj Pancholi. Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D'Souza, the film also stars Waluscha De Sousa in a pivotal role.

