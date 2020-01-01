Rajkummar Rao's Best Outfits From 2019 That Serve As The Perfect Style Inspiration

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors that Bollywood has produced in a long time. The actor may not have delivered a commercial hit just yet, but it is safe to say that his performances have always been on par with excellence, given the widespread appreciation and love that he has received from fans and critics since the beginning of his film career.

While the fans rave about his acting talent, it is only fair that we bring to everyone's notice the impeccable sense of style and fashion that the actor displays when it comes to his outfits. Here is a look at Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram style file from 2019 that is sure to serve a perfect inspiration for your every outing.

The pictures show that Rajkummar Rao is certainly a true fashion lover. It ultimately goes on to prove that Rajkumar is not just a compelling actor, but is also very much on point when it comes to sporting an outfit. Be it weddings, red carpet events, grand parties, movie promotions or just a regular day. Rajkummar makes the most basic outfits look incredibly sophisticated.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming works

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Mikhil Musale's Made in China. As for his upcoming projects, the actor is gearing up for two releases early in 2020. First is Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi which stars Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. He will also be seen in Chhalaang where he stars opposite Nushrat Bharucha.

