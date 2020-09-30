Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Spotted Talking To A Tailor, Fans Admire Her 'simplicity'

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif was spotted at a rather unusual place by the paparazzi. She was seen interacting with a local tailor which garnered attention from fans on social media. Take a look at the post and read on:

Isabelle Kaif spotted in Mumbai

Isabelle Kaif was seen interacting with a roadside tailor and she was clicked by the paparazzi. The actor was giving measurements to the tailor for alterations as seen in the video. Her fans just can’t stop talking about the 'simplicity' of the actor, while they were also relieved that her leg was better now. Have a look at the comments from fans on Instagram.

Isabelle Kaif’s Leg Injury

Isabelle Kaif posted on her Instagram a picture where she held two hot water bags, one for her knee and one for her head. Her caption hinted that she took a fall while riding a bicycle. She said, ''Guess I was out of practise ðŸš´‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤•.'' Fans spammed the comment section with hearts and get well soon messages for the actor.

Isabelle Kaif asks fans to use masks

Isabelle took to her Instagram at the beginning of September to upload a picture with some beautiful views. What caught attention was her witty caption which said – “Wear a mask, Wear a mask, Look at the view, but wear a mask". Fans of the actor showered some love in the comments while they were also worried about what happened to Isa’s leg and why was she wearing a knee-cap.

About Isabelle Kaif

Isabelle is one of the siblings of Katrina Kaif and the two are often seen spending time together and posting pictures with each other. Isa has been assistant director in various movies, some of which are Hey You, It's Me, What Are Vegan Nachos?, and Botulinum Disneyland. She has also acted in the movies Dr. Cabbie as Simone, Summum Bonum as Emma, and Mom as Rosaline. Isabelle is set to make her B’town debut opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie Kwatha and will also be seen in Time To Dance, which are both in the filming process.

