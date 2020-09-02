Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Writes A Witty Caption While Sporting A Face Mask; See Pic

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif took to her Instagram and shared two photos of her on September 1. In the photos, Isabelle was seen posing and her injured leg was seen as well. Isabelle is seen sporting a casual look as she opted for a white round-neck t-shirt teamed up with denim shorts.

While styling her hair into a bun, she sported a floral print face mask. Instagramming the slideshow, Isabelle wrote a witty caption, which read, "Wear a mask Wear a mask Look at the view But wear a mask". Scroll down to take a look:

Isabelle Kaif poses with her a stylish mask

Within a few hours, the slideshow managed to bag more than 36k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans poured in love as they flooded the comments section with read-heart emoticons along with compliments for Isabelle.

On the other side, a few fans were curious to get an update about Isabelle's leg injury. "What happen to ur knee?? R u ok....? Plz takecare", a fan wrote, while another Instagram user asserted, "Get well soooooooon".

Not only the media feed, but Isabelle also gave a sneak peek to her 828k followers into her outing via the story session of Instagram. Isabelle was seen taking care of her injured knee, in a photo shared on her IG story. For the photo story, her caption read, "New month / New morning routine".

Meanwhile, she also shared a video-story in which she was seen recording a bird while zooming her camera. Adding a caption to her video-story, she wrote, "Oh My Phone Can Zoom In". Scroll down to take a look.

Interestingly, on August 28, Isabelle informed her fans about her knee injury. While not mentioning how it happened, Kaif's caption hinted that she suffered the injury while riding a bicycle. In the picture, Isa was seen using two hot-water bags, one for her knee and another for her head while posing with an all smiling face. Her caption read, "Guess I was out of practise".

