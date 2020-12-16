Isha Koppikar And Daughter Spotted At Mumbai Airport As They Fly Off To London

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar is all set to fly off with her family to London. She shared an update on her social media informing that she is off to London for new year's. She also flaunted her designer hoody in her story. Take a look at the photo she shared with her daughter Rianna.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Pens Down Warm Note For Father On His Birthday, See Here

Isha Koppikar at Mumbai airport with daughter Rianna

Isha Koppikar was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with daughter Rianna. She took to her Instagram to inform her fans that she is flying to London and will be back in Mumbai post new year. She shared a photo with her daughter as the two wore masks. She also posted a story on her Instagram flaunting her hoody that had glittery wings on the back. The golden-winged hoody was designed by Srishti Mehta. Isha tied her hair into two ponytails as she flew to London with her family.

Image source: Isha Koppikar's Instagram

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Narang And Timmy Narang Mark Their 11th Wedding Anniversary With Family

Fans wished Isha Koppikar's family a safe journey as she flew to London. A few users asked if is she is off for a vacation. Many fans showered her comment section with loads of heart emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Isha's recent Instagram post.

A sneak peek into Isha Koppikar's Instagram

Isha Koppikar is often seen sharing throwback posts, workout posts and pictures with her family. In one of her latest Instagram posts, she wished her father on his birthday. She penned a long note for him thanking him for being there for her. She wrote, "When I was 5 and met with an accident, you were my support and not the crutches. You’ve been my support even through my worst phases in life, you’ve let me experience and fight my own battles." She posed with her father near a pool in the first picture. While the second photo is a throwback picture from her early acting days. The last picture is a selfie with her father and her brother. Take a look at Isha Koppikar's family photos.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Her Thoughts On Casting Couch In Bollywood

She also shared a video of her early morning workout routine. In the video, she was seen doing some "old school Suryanamaskar" She wrote, "Dum lagake Isha" She wore a black on black workout outfit as she did her Monday morning training at her gym. Here's Isha Koppikar sweating out on a Monday morning:

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Shares Post-workout Selfie; Wishes COVID To End Soon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.