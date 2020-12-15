Isha Koppikar Pens Down Warm Note For Father On His Birthday, See Here

Best-known for her roles in Bollywood and Tollywood, Isha Koppikar recently opened up her heart in front of her fans and wrote a beautiful note for her father. On the occasion of Isha Koppikar’s father’s birthday, she wrote about how he had inspired her in life and shared instances from her childhood along with some of her cherishing pictures with her father. Here is a look at Isha Koppikar’s photos and the warm note that she wrote for her father.

A birthday note for Isha Koppikar's father

As Isha Koppikar’s family pictures are everywhere on her social media, these recent ones added to the list too. On the occasion of the birthday of Isha Koppikar’s father, she shared these pictures in which she can be seen with her father. Two of these pictures seem recent while one of Isha Koppikar’s photos seem to be from her wedding ceremony.

She also added a note for her father stating how during her childhood, he taught her first elocution recital in school called ‘Recipes for a Happy Life’ and said how she still carries his recipe with her till date. She added how he was not only her superhero but a lot more than that and continued how he was a lovely son, a great husband and a helpful kind friend. Isha Koppikar also praised her father as to how he was fulfilling in all his relationships and was so hilarious and witty that everyone would forget their problems.

Further, she thanked him for this life and the lovely genes she had gotten from him and wished a glorious birthday and also thanked him for being a father in every way. She also mentioned how his father’s kind of love and care would surely elevate any family and how the family celebrates him. Isha couldn't keep calm and stated how the nicest ones have their limits and his father has none which meant how he was nicer than the nicest.

Isha also recalled one of her childhood instances and said that when she was 5 and met with an accident, it was her father who was her support and not her crutches. She continued on how her father had been her support even through her worst phases in life and stated how he had let her experience and fight her battles. Adding to it, she also said how he had kept her rooted but allowed her to fly as high as she’d ever wanted and could have asked for nothing more. In the end, she expressed her love for her father and wished that he’d enjoy his special day to the fullest.

Even her fans found her post overwhelming and they took to the comment section to wish Isha Koppikar’s father. Tons of messages and good wishes were posted under Isha Koppikar’s photos on Instagram.

