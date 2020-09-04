Isha Koppikar Shares Post-workout Selfie; Wishes COVID To End Soon

Isha Koppikar, who is known to be very active on social media, took to her Instagram handle on September 4, 2020, and shared a ‘post-workout selfie’ and spoke about how she wants the virus to end. Read on to know more details:

Isha Koppikar's Instagram post

She captioned the post as, ''Post workout selfie! ðŸ‹ï¸‍â™€ï¸ exhausted after exercising! On a funny note - this image also represents my mood with corona virus ðŸ˜‚ Hey Bhagwan yeh virus kab humara peecha chodega..'' In this post-workout picture, she appears in what seems to be a red outfit, looking very tired, in messy hairs. She also compared her mood in this picture to what she feels about the Coronavirus pandemic. Check out what fans had to say about her post:

Fan reactions to the post

As soon as the actor uploaded the picture the fans dropped comments. The comments section was showered with messages full of hope, and about how beautiful the actor looks. Here are some of the fan reactions:

Isha Koppikar's #ThrowbackThursday posts

Isha Koppikar almost always shares nostalgic posts following the famous hashtag #ThrowbackThursdays every week. Here are some of the posts. Check out:

Her post yesterday was captioned as "#ThrowbackThursday to a commercial for Mehfil basmati rice, shot a long time ago, Directed By @dirrajivmenon I remember my co actor Cyrus Oshidar saying the following words to me - “Isha, you will look better with age”. I ll never forget these words.."

She posted this one on August 26. It was a shot from her film Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi which was captioned as, ''#ThrowbackThursday to this beautiful scene from Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi. Which is your favourite scene from the movie?...

About Isha Koppikar

Isha featured in a photoshoot during her college days which led to her being featured in TV commercials of brands like L'Oréal, Rexona, Camay, Tips & Toes and Coca-Cola. The actor then made her movie debut with the Telugu film Chandralekha alongside Nagarjuna, where she played the role of Lekha. Isha has done up to 49 movies in languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

She has also appeared in the TV show Peshwa Bajirao and the 2019 web-series Fixerr on ALT Balaji and Zee5. Isha has been nominated for 6 awards and has won Filmfare Best Actress Debut Award for Kaadhaal Kavithai and the Stardust Award for Most Exciting New Face.

