Isha Koppikar Opens Up About Her Thoughts On Casting Couch In Bollywood

Isha Koppikar recently shared her views on the ongoing discussion about casting couch in Bollywood. Isha, who will next be seen in filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma’s upcoming untitled web series, said in a recent interview that a lot of heroines in the Hindi film industry had made it to the top because of casting couch. Weighing in on the current debates, the actor said that in the end, it is the hard work that counts.

Isha Koppikar's views on Casting Couch

During an interview with Hindustan Times, when the actor was asked about her views on the existing casting couch in Bollywood, she said that it happens and is a reality. But again, it depends on what one wants. She added that many heroines took casting couch route to succeed in Bollywood and they even made a big name in the industry. But if someone does not want to take that route, no one can force them. She added that everyone always has a choice, and she prefers a 'clear conscience' and a 'good night’s sleep'.

She further added that there was no denying the fact that nepotism, favouritism, and groupism exist in the Hindi film industry, but cribbing about them is futile. She said that in the end, it is the hard work that counts. However, the actor refused to comment on the current alleged drug nexus in the Hindi film industry.

Isha Koppikar's career

Isha Koppikar started her career with TV commercial projects. The actor has been featured in ads for brands like L'Oréal, Rexona, Camay, Tips & Toes, and Coca-Cola. Isha made her debut with the movie Chandralekha alongside Nagarjuna, in which she essayed the role of Lekha. Besides this, she also stepped into TV shows like Peshwa Bajirao. Moreover, the actor even made her digital debut with a web-series Fixerr on ALT Balaji and Zee5. Throughout her career, she has acted in over 49 movies in various languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

On the work front

On the work front, Isha Koppikar will next be seen in a Tamil film named Ayalaan. The movie is helmed by R. Ravikumar and co-produced by R.D. Raja and Kotapadi J. Rajesh. The film features Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Isha Koppikar in lead roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

