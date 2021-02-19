Isha Koppikar Asks Fans To 'guess The Film' As She Reminisces Good Old 'Darling' Days

After winning fans' hearts with a heartwarming poem about 'Laughter', Isha Koppikar shared a '#throwback' glimpse of herself from one of her past films and quizzed fans about it. On Thursday, the FU: Friendship Unlimited actor took a stroll down memory lane by sharing a picture of one of her characters from a Bollywood film and asked fans to "guess the film". Soon after the picture surfaced online, netizens not only guessed her film right but were also all-praise about Isha's look.

Netizens remember Isha Koppikar's film 'Darling' from 2007

Polyglot actor Isha Koppikar often interacts with her fans through Instagram by quizzing them about various films. Every Sunday, the 44-year-old shares a new video to her Instagram '#SundayFunday' series, wherein she swaps her face with that of some famous characters of popular films using the 'Reface App' and asks fans to guess the film. However, the actor has now come up with a new way of doing so, as yesterday, i.e. February 18, 2021, Isha shared a still from her 2007's horror thriller Darling to reminisce about the Ram Gopal Varma directorial and wanted fans to take a guess as to which film was it.

In the picture, the Kavacha actor could be seen sporting a big maroon bindi and gold earrings along with a Mangalsutra as she rocked a poker face look. In the film, her look was complemented with minimal makeup and light-pink lips with her hair tied in a simple ponytail. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Isha wrote, "#Throwback to a still shot from my film! Guess the film."

Check out Isha Koppikar's Instagram post below:

As soon as she shared the photo on Instagram, netizens flocked to the comment section of her IG post to share which Bollywood film, according to them, was the photograph from. While the majority of fans guessed the movie right, a couple of them confused Darling for other Isha Koppikar's films such as Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya and Surya Vamsha to name a few.

Take a look at some more reactions by netizens below:

