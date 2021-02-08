Isha Koppikar Turns Penélope Cruz In 'Loving Pablo' Clips; Asks Fans To Guess The Film

Polyglot actor Isha Koppikar has added yet another video to her '#SundayFunday' series on her Instagram handle. Yesterday, i.e. February 7, 2021, the FU: Friendship Unlimited actor swapped her face with a Spanish actor's face in clips from a foreign film, using the Reface App, and asked fans to guess the film. Soon after she shared the video, fans not only guessed the film right but also showered Isha's beauty with heaps of praise.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Shares A Fitness Video Doing Mountain Climbers; See Video

Isha Koppikar's Penélope Cruz avatar gets a thumbs up from netizens

After turning Charlize Theron from Snow White and the Huntsman in last week's '#SundayFunday' series on her Instagram handle, last Sunday, i.e. February 7, 2021, actor Isha Koppikar donned a brand new avatar for the 'guess the film' challenge for fans. With the use of the highly-popular 'Reface App', the 44-year-old swapped her face with the Academy Award-winning actor Penélope Cruz in her latest Instagram video. Isha swapped her face with Penélope's face in multiple video clips from the Javier Bardem starrer Loving Pablo and asked fans to guess the film.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Shares A Hilarious Video Of Herself Disguised As Angelina Jolie, Take A Look

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "#SundayFunday - can you guess the movie #guessthemovie #funday #weekend #refaceapp". As soon as she shared the video on Instagram, netizens flocked to the comment section of her post to guess the film. While the majority of them guessed the film and actor right, a couple of them confused Penélope Cruz for Angelina Jolie in Isha's IG video.

Check out Isha Koppikar's Instagram post below:

While one user commented writing, "Fantastic montage of you. Honestly, I am lost!! What movie", another wrote, "Movie: Loving Pablo". One user also went on to write, "You have such similarities with Penélope Cruz in these frames! Pablo khush huwa". Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

Also Read | Isha Koppikar Lands In London And Heads Straight To Scotland With Daughter Rianna

Meanwhile, after taking a break of one decade from the Hindi film industry, Isha Koppikar is all set to mark her comeback in Bollywood with debutant director Abhay Nihalani next, which is touted to be a political thriller. A recent report by Free Press Journal revealed that the film's mahurat shot was held in Mumbai on Saturday. Alongside Isha, the upcoming film will also reportedly star the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Daya Shankar Pandey.

Also Read | Isha Koppikar And Daughter Spotted At Mumbai Airport As They Fly Off To London

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.