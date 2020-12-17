Isha Koppikar Lands In London And Heads Straight To Scotland With Daughter Rianna

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. She had shared that she was leaving Mumbai to go to London to celebrate Christmas and New Years. The actor landed in London and headed straight to Scotland. She shared a video of her daughter Rianna while they were in transit. Here are Isha Koppikar's travel videos as she celebrates New Year away from home.

Isha Koppikar's vacation update

Yesterday, on December 16, 2020, Isha had mentioned that she was off to London with her daughter Rianna. Today she updated her fans with a video of her daughter as they landed in London and took a long drive to Scotland. In the video, Rianna was seen enjoying a doughnut with sprinkles. She wore a pink jacket to protect herself from the cold weather in London. Isha added that she was enjoying her hot coffee in her car. Later in the video, she shared that they reached their location after 10 long hours of drive. Rianna is seen enjoying the weather in Scotland and her view of the well-lit villa.

Isha also shared a video which she captured on her way to Scotland. One can see the pretty skies and landscape of Scotland in the video. She added the song Ilahi from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Her fans have wished her a happy journey. Some have written that her daughter is adorable. Have a look at Isha Koppikar's vacation videos here:

A sneak peek into Isha Koppikar's Instagram

Isha Koppikar is often seen sharing throwback pics and posts with her family. She shared a picture with her daughter as they took off to London. The mother-daughter duo twinned with ponytails and black hoodies. She also shared a birthday post for her father as she penned a long heartwarming note for him. She mentioned that he was always there to support her in different walks of her life. She shared three pictures along with her father. In the first one, the father-daughter duo posed in front of a pool. The second photo is from Isha's early acting career. The third picture is a selfie with her father and her brother. Here are Isha Koppikar's photos from her Instagram handle.

