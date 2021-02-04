Isha Koppikar Shares A Fitness Video Doing Mountain Climbers; See Video

Isha Koppikar is often seen engaging with her fans on Instagram. She shares throwback videos, pictures of her family as well as fitness videos. The actor recently shared a fitness video of herself and wrote a motivating caption. Have a look at Isha Koppikar's fitness videos on her Instagram.

Isha Koppikar does mountain climbers

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar Narang shared a video of herself doing mountain climbers. The actor was seen training with trainer Abbas Ali. She wore a salmon pink workout outfit while she worked out. She wrote that she isn't training to become thin but to become fit and fabulous. Take a look at Isha's video here:

Reactions on Isha Koppikar's fitness video

Several fans of Isha complimented her on her fitness. A fan wrote that she is beautiful, perfect and blessed. Another mentioned that Isha has the perfect BMI. Many fans commented with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Isha Koppikar's Instagram video.

A sneak peek into Isha Koppikar's Instagram

Isha shared a throwback video on her Instagram. She shared a few clips from her Kannada song Kanasugarana Ondu Kanasu from the film O Nanna Nalle. She mentioned that she had a great time shooting for the song. The film starred V. Ravichandran opposite Isha in the lead role. Isha also portrayed her love for coffee in the picture she shared. She posed with a cup of coffee at a cafe and wrote, "Hakuna ma’coffee... it means no worries, just drink coffee for the rest of your day". Take a look at Isha Koppikar's videos from O Nanna Nalle and her photo.

Isha also shared a thought with a selfie of hers. She wrote, "People will always talk behind your back. You should always make sure you give them interesting topics." Isha also shared a video of herself enjoying her keto chocolate cake. She was seen eating a strawberry from the cake. She also wrote that cake is always the answer and she doesn't care what the question is.

