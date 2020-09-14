Isha Koppikar And Daughter Rianna Ring In 'weekend Vibes' With 'calming' Swim

Actor Isha Koppikar Narang has been quite active on social media during the pandemic. On September 13, Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a perfect Sunday swim picture with her daughter Rianna. Sharing the post, Isha Koppikar wished all her fans a "lovely weekend". Take a look at Isha Koppikar's Instagram post.

Isha Koppikar's Sunday swim with daughter

In this Instagram post, Isha Koppikar can be seen posing with her daughter at the poolside. Isha Koppikar's daughter sat on the actor's lap. The picture seemed to be taken after the mother-daughter duo's Sunday morning swimming session. The duo sat posed sitting next to a big black coloured Buddha statue. While Isha stunned in a blue shade swimsuit, her daughter can be seen in an orange outfit with a flare neckline. In the caption, the actor described how calming her swimming sessions are.

Isha Koppikar's caption read as

There’s nothing more calming than a swim on a Sunday morning! Have a lovely weekend guys ðŸ˜Š

.

#weekendvibes #swimming #motherdaughterlove #thingstodowithkids #meditation #love #nature #calmingeffect

Fans wish 'Happy Sunday'

Isha Koppikar's fans and followers seem delighted with the post. They have praised the actor's picture with her daughter. Some of the netizens have also wished Isha 'Happy Sunday' and 'Happy weekend'. One of the users wrote, "Sunday funday enjoy Isha and ðŸ¤— R", while another commented, "happy Sunday and have you a great daym mam". One of the fans has also compared Isha and her daughter to mermaids, "Hmmm mermaids need to swimâ¤ï¸". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits: Isha Koppikar Instagram Comment Section

Isha Koppikar's career

The actor started her career with TV commercial projects. Isha has been featured in ads for brands like L'Oréal, Rexona, Camay, Tips & Toes and Coca-Cola. Later she made her debut with the film Chandralekha alongside Nagarjuna, where she played the role of Lekha. She also stepped into television shows like Peshwa Bajirao. On the OTT platform, Isha was seen in a web-series Fixerr on ALT Balaji and Zee5. In her acting career, Isha has acted in over 49 movies in languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

