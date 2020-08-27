Isha Koppikar Shares 'beautiful Scene' From A Film With Sonu Sood On #ThrowbackThursday

Isha Koppikar took to her Instagram account and shared a clip from her film, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi. The actor revealed which scene from the film was her favourite as she posted the video clip using hashtag Throwback Thursday. She further asked her fans which was their favourite scene from the movie.

Isha Koppikar's movie scene with Sonu Sood

Isha Koppikar shared a video clip from her film, Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, in which her character was getting married to Sonu Sood’s character in the film. While Isha was dressed up in a copper coloured lehenga, Sonu Sood wore a white sherwani and copper coloured headgear. The actor asked her fans in the caption of the post which was their favourite scene from the film. Check out the post below.

Fans' reactions

As soon as the post went up, numerous fans flooded it with their comments and reactions. Many fans wrote how the loved each scene from the film, implying that they liked the whole film. Many other fans praised Isha Koppikar and expressed how much they liked the actor. There were several other fans who wrote how beautiful they thought the actor is. Check out some of the comments below.

Previously, Isha Koppikar has posted a selfie on her Instagram account where she wrote how grateful she was for everything in her life. The actor wrote in her caption, “Thankful for nights that turned into mornings, friends turned into family, dreams that turned into reality, and likes that turned into love”. Check out the post below.

The post got flooded with fan reactions. Numerous fans sent much love to the actor and wrote how beautiful she was looking in the picture. Many other fans wished the actor good health. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi plot

Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi is a romantic drama film which stars Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the lead roles and Alok Nath and Vallabh Vyas in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Kaushik Ghatak and has been produced under the Rajshree Productions. The plot of the film revolved around Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood who were in engaged to get married however, certain circumstances lead them to postpone the wedding. The film is about love, sacrifices and responsibilities of family.

Picture credits: Isha Koppikar Instagram

