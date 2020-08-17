Isha Koppikar Offers Prayers For Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'we Are With You'

Justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has gained a lot of momentum on social media with people starting initiatives like 'Warrior 4 SSR’, ‘Candle 4 SSR' making them the biggest trends. Several Bollywood’s biggies are standing in support of the family of the actor in order to find out the truth behind his untimely demise as well as send in their moral support as well. Recently actress Isha Koppikar shared a picture on Instagram where she can be seen joining her hands while praying for justice.

Isha Koppikar offers prayers for Sushant Singh Rajput

While captioning the post, Isha extended her support and wrote that the entire world is praying for Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. “May his family get justice and know the truth. We are with you.” In the caption, the actress also tagged Ankita Lokhande and Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti while showing her support to them. Ankita Lokhand was the first one to appreciate the support of the actress on social media. The Manikarnika actress commented under the post and thanked Isha for her support of the global campaign.

Read: Baba Ramdev Prays For Sushant Singh Rajput, Says, 'Family's Pain Is Soul-stirring'

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Family Questions Autopsy; Deleted Messages Under ED Lens

Earlier, on August 15, Sushant’s family had started ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’, which was marked with huge momentum. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has been at the forefront of this initiative, urging her followers to post a pic of their folded hands and join the movement. As the campaign kicked off at 10am on Saturday, also Independence Day, Shweta shared a video from the prayer meeting held at the family residence in Patna, days after the Chhichhore star's death. SSR’s father KK Singh is seen sitting right next to his son’s photograph, while Shweta and the others are reciting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

Along with her post, Shweta reiterated to netizens to post a picture of their folded hands and join the campaign. She also used other hashtags like #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus. The initiative was termed as a 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant, which included observing a one-minute silence as well. Earlier in the day, Shweta, who lives in the USA, had also shared that the California State Assembly had posthumously honoured her brother for his contribution to society.

Read: #GlobalPrayers4SSR: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Posts Throwback Video From Prayer Meet

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Questions Rajat Mewati For 10 Hours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.