Pulkit Samrat Pens Down An Appreciation Note For His Body Double In 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Known for his spectacular performances in the Fukrey movie series and now Taish, Pulkit Samrat recently penned a cute message to his body double in his upcoming drama film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram post melted the hearts of his fans and followers. He also added a stunning picture of himself along with his body double from the stunt team of Haathi Mere Saathi. Have a look.

Pulkit took to his Instagram handle and shared this stunning picture in which he can be seen with one of his crew members flaunting their muscles. The expressions in Samrat’s Instagram photo looked quite amazing as he posed showing his muscles with all his power. The actor can be seen with his body double on the sets of his much-awaited movie, Haathi Mere Saathi where this duo can be seen posing and other crew members can be seen setting up the shot in the meantime.

As Pulkit Samrat posted this picture, he added an appreciation message in which he introduced his fans to his stunt double, Mohammad for his movie and said how strong they are together. Appreciating the efforts of the stunt team, he also stated how they take all the risk and leave the applause for the actors. Pulkit then thanked the stunt and action team who worked tirelessly to make them look like heroes on the big screen.

While many of the fans were in awe of Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram post, many others were just drooling over his spectacular muscles illustrated in his photo. They expressed their affection and amazement by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section and also added fire emojis to show how hot he looked in his picture. Take a look at how Pulkit Samrat received love from his fans on Instagram.

As Pulkit Samrat’s photos and videos depicting the glimpses of his shoots are loved by his fans, the actor also shared another glimpse from one of his web series, Taish’s shoot where he can be seen illustrating the story about his jacket. In the video, he can be seen in a jacket with some thoughts scribbled over it. In the caption, he stated the story of this jacket and said that this was worn by his character, Sunny in Taish. He also added how he and the director decided to get the entire team to scribble their thoughts on it as they wanted the jacket to speak about the people Sunny had met in his life. In the end, he mentioned how this turned out to be quite a piece of art.

