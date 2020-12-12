Vandana Joshi Calls Her Father 'the Most Important Person'; Wears His Watch On Special Day

On December 12, 2020, Priyankshu Painyuli’s wife, Vandana Joshi took to her Instagram handle and shared three pictures of herself and her father. In the caption, she penned an emotional note for her father as she missed him on her special day. She called him ‘the most important person’ and her ‘forever supporter’ in her life. In the picture, she flaunted her father’s watch. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and lovely comments.

Vandana Joshi misses her father on her special day

In the caption, Vandana wrote, “THE MOST IMPORTANT PERSON IN MY LIFE has always been my PAPA, that one person who was my backbone, my forever supporter and love. Not having him on this special day of my life was painful but I know I have YOU with me, in me (since I am a lot like you) forever and ever”.

She added, “Physically I could only have him with me in the form of his watch, that we bought together… I know you loved me and will keep loving me from wherever you are. I love you papa”. Vandana added ‘#parents’, ‘#cherishthem’, #’lovethem’, ‘#donttakethemforgranted’, ‘#loveyoupapa’.

In her first picture, Vandana can be seen in her bridal avatar wearing her father’s watch. She wore light pink coloured lehenga and gold jewellery and red chudha. She wore subtle make-up. In her second picture, she is sitting with her father. The father-daughter duo can be smiling adorably as they are lost in each other’s eyes. Vandana wore a black t-shirt and denim jacket while her father wore a maroon coloured shirt with a brown coloured sleeveless coat and a checked cap.

Many of her fans dropped several red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Looking gorgeous” with several red hearts while another one wrote, “Wow I wondered why were you wearing a watch with the chooda” with a heart-eye face emoji. A user commented, “Papa is always with us as a guardian angel” with red hearts. Another user wrote, “This is so cute di and yes uncle is with us only. Lots of love” with smiling face emoticon.

Vandana tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Priyanshu Painyuli in a private ceremony in Dehradun on November 26, 2020. In a day-time wedding, the couple looked regal. The couple had plans to get married earlier this year, but the wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Image Source: Vandana Joshi Instagram

