Sonu Sood Arranges Smartphones For Students Of Morni Village In Haryana

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been running all errands to help the needy amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, the actor provided Smartphones to the students of a remote village in Morni, Haryana for their online classes. The students received the Smartphones on August 25, through Sood’s friend Karan Gilhotra who delivered them to the school principal. The students also interacted with Sood over a video call.

Sonu Sood arranges smartphones for students in a village

The actor shared his happiness of seeing the children getting a Smartphone to study at home on Twitter. The actor even thanked is friend Karan for reaching out to the students in the remote village In the post, the actor wrote that it was a wonderful beginning of the day for Sonu Sood who got to see students receiving smartphones so that nothing can stop them from studying.

Sometime back, the actor reacted to a post by a new piece which highlighted the struggles of students who had to travel miles in search of a smartphone to study. Commenting upon the same, the actor wrote that the children will no longer have to travel a mile and that they will receive a smartphone by August 25.

And once again his post received thunderous applause from his fans in the comment section. One of the users who resides in a foreign country hailed the actor and his sincere efforts in helping the people. Another user shared a meme of a police inspector saluting. The fan saluted the efforts of the actor to help the students amid the pandemic. A third fan of the actor commented that whatever the actor is doing for the people can never be paid off. Another user lauded his work and wrote that the actor is trying really hard to secure the future of all the children in the village.

This is not the first time that Sood has facilitated the education of underprivileged students. Earlier too, he helped a family in Himachal Pradesh who had to sell their cow, their only source of income, to buy a smartphone for their children’s online classes.

