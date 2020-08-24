After Providing Jobs, Sonu Sood Now Offers Accommodation To 20,000 Migrant Workers

Sonu Sood recently took to Instagram to make an announcement regarding accommodation and jobs for migrated workers. The actor shared that he would be providing residence to 20,000 migrants along with jobs. Sonu Sood shared a poster where a picture of him is placed with words, “Mera Vaada Rojgaar Ke Saath Ab Ghar Bhi” (My promise to provide job along with houses).

The poster also mentioned that 20,000 migrant workers will be provided a hygienic staying facility. Sonu Sood shared the picture with the caption, “I am delighted to now offer accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in #Noida through #PravasiRojgar. With the support of #NAEC President Shri Lalit Thukral, we will collectively work round the clock for this noble cause ðŸ˜‡ @pravasirojgar.” Take a look at Sonu Sood's Instagram post:

Also Read| Sonu Sood gives a rib-tickling response to a fan who asked him to lend a car

Fans hailed Sonu Sood for his kind gesture and also addressed him as 'legend'. His fans also called him an inspiration and appreciated him with hearts and love emoticons. The users also mentioned how many times he had won hearts with his impeccable work.

Also Read| Sonu Sood approached by profound filmmakers for a biopic on his heroic deeds amid COVID-19

Sonu Sood gives a glimpse of average "help messages" he receives

Actor Sonu Sood's impeccable work towards solving the migrant crisis in India amid the COVID-19 outbreak has been garnering immense love and blessings from the people. The actor who is fighting all odds to help the migrant workers in arranging transportation services for them recently apologised to his fans for not being able to answer all the messages on social media. The actor also revealed the sheer number of requests he receives on an average during a day across all social media platforms.

Sonu shared a post on Twitter where he informed fans while revealing the huge number of “help messages” that he receives across all possible mediums. The 47-year-old actor informed his fans that currently, he has 1137 Mails, 19,000 messages on Facebook, 4,812 messages on Instagram, 6,741 messages on Twitter which are still unanswered. Later, the actor wrote that this is an average number of requests that he gets for help from people all across the country. Sonu Sood, at last, apologised to his fans for not being able to all the messages and promised that he is trying really hard each day to reach out to everyone in the best possible way.

Also Read| Sonu Sood helps widow woman whose house was ravaged by rains

1137. mails.

19000. fb messages

4812. Insta messages

6741. twitter messages.



Today’s HELP messages.

On an average these are the number of requests I get for HELP. It is humanly impossible to reach out to everyone. I still try my best.

Apologies if I missed your messageðŸ™ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 20, 2020

Also Read| Sonu Sood gets heartwarming tribute from artist for 'quite & quick action' amid lockdown

Also Read| Sonu Sood fulfills promise for 'Warrior Aaji', opens martial arts training school

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.