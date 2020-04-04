Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday 'Puppycat'; Accuses Her Of Copying His Caption

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in 2018's Dhadak, has often grabbed the headlines for his fun banter with co-stars and brother Shahid Kapoor. It seems like his recent target for a fun banter was Ananya Panday, who will share the screen space with him in an upcoming rom-com flick. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ishaan Khatter accused Ananya Panday of 'copying' him on social media.

READ | Ishaan Khatter Finds Solace In Ananya Panday Post Alleged Break-up With Janhvi Kapoor?

Interestingly, on Friday evening, that is April 3, 2020, Ananya shared a couple of pictures on her social media wall. The pictures featured Ananya along with her younger sister, and her pet dogs. Instagramming the pictures, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote a caption that read, 'quaranteam 💘 #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive'. The caption caught the attention of Ananya's Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter and he accused her of 'copying' him in the comments section.

READ | Ishaan Khatter Misses Ananya Panday As He Jams In A BTS For 'Khaali Peeli'

Check out Ananya Panday's 'Quaranteam' post:

READ | Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's 'Khaali Peeli Nokjhok'; Watch Video

Ishaan Khatter accused Ananya of copying his 'quranteam' caption and wrote, 'U copied the caption from me puppycat'. The SOTY 2 ctor also thought of stretching the fun banter and dropped a reply for Ishaan. Her reply to Ishaan read, 'I have nooo idea what ur talkin about ☺️'. Meanwhile, Ishaan's comment bagged 299 likes and Ananya's reply got 138 hearts.

READ | Ananya Panday Works Non-stop For Her Next 'Khaali Peeli' Starring Ishaan Khatter

Talking about their upcoming film, Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020. The BTS photos of Ananya and Ishaan have received much love from their fans, and interestingly, the duo will share the screen space for the first time.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.