Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khattar's 'Khaali Peeli Nokjhok'; Watch Video

Ishan Khattar and Ananya Panday were recently spotted in the city together when the two arrived for their dance practice. The two were having all the fun with the paparazzi who were waiting for them to get some pictures. The two are currently busy because of the shoot of their upcoming film called Kaali Peeli. Read more to know about Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar are busy with the shoot of their upcoming film Kaali Peeli. Ananya looked cute in a white crop top paired white mini denim. She also wore a green and mustard coloured jacket. On the other hand, Ishaan looked stunning in a grey coloured tank top along with a pair of blue denim and some cool sneakers. The two were seen posing along with a little fan of theirs. Read more to know about their upcoming movie, Kalli Peeli.

Kaali Peeli cast and crew

The action thriller, Kaali Peeli showcases Satish Kaushik, Jaideep Ahlawat and Deshna Duggad in prominent roles. The film is going to be an official remake of Taxiwala which is a 2018 Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda, Malavika Nair and Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles. The film is going to be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and directed by Maqbool Khan. Kaali Peeli is slated to hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

