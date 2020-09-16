When Ishaan Khatter Worked As 'assistant Director' For Shahid Kapoor's 'Udta Punjab'

On Wednesday morning, Ishaan Khatter took a stroll down the memory lane and recalled the days when he worked as an assistant director (AD) for brother Shahid Kapoor's 2016 film, Udta Punjab. Taking to his Instagram story, Ishaan posted a picture of himself in which he held the clapperboard. The expression on his face was intense, which showed, how he was caught up with work. Sharing the pic, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Throwback to AD days, Udta Punjab. Always a student."

Ishaan Khatter recalls working on Udta Punjab as AD

Udta Punjab released on June 16, 2016. The film received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Udta Punjab stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. The story of the movie highlights how drug trade prevails in Punjab, leading to an increase in drug abuse and how it has adverse effects on individuals. Fans lauded the stars' performances and the songs from the film like Ikk Kudi and Ud-Daa Punjab received massive love online.

Ishaan Khatter's movies

Ishaan Khatter dipped his toes in Bollywood as a child artist with his debut in the 2005 film titled Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. He made a comeback in the industry with his role in Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds, 2017. He was roped in for Shashank Khaitan's directorial, Dhadak, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. In 2020, he starred in the web series, A Suitable Boy. Ishaan is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Khaali Peeli, alongside Ananya Panday.

The makers of Khaali Peeli released the teaser and two songs from the movie- Beyonse Sharma Jayegi, Tehas Nehas. Both the songs received mixed reviews from the audience. Khaali Peeli chronicles the story of how a dancer, Ananya, steals some money and jewellery in the night and escapes with Ishaan in a taxi numbered 6969. As the duo plans to run away from the city, they are surrounded by the police. The movie is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, under the banner of Zee Studios and is directed by Maqbool Khan.

