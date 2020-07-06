Unseen Picture: Ishaan Khatter Shares Cute Baby Pic With His 'pillar To Lean On' Shahid

Ishaan Khatter recently shared a picture of himself with his brother Shahid Kapoor. The picture takes us back to the childhood days of the duo. In the picture, Ishaan Khatter is seen sitting on Shahid Kapoor’s lap while the two read a comic together. Shahid Kapoor looks unrecognisable in this picture.

Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing a printed polo t-shirt with blue pants. Ishaan Khatter wrote a beautiful note while sharing the picture. He wrote, “My pillar to lean on”. Take a look at this adorable picture.

In the recent past, Ishaan Khatter took to his social media and revealed that he has found some old edits of himself and his brother Shahid Kapoor. He shared a picture of the edits on his Instagram story. In the post, shared by a fan page, Ishaan Khatter’s pictures are seen posted alongside the pictures of his brother Shahid Kapoor. In the pictures, the fan intends to show just how similar the duo is. There is a series of four different pictures of both Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor’s parents Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem parted ways a few years after Shahid Kapoor was born. Neelima Azeen remarried actor Rajesh Khatter and has a son, Ishaan Khatter with him. While the two are not siblings, the two have been seemingly inseparable and are often seen praising each other. Ishaan Khatter even made his debut on the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan in 2019 with his brother Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan Khatter on the work front

Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Ananya Panday in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Khaali Peeli was set to release on June 12, 2020. However, the movie postponed due to the pandemic.

Ishaan Khatter will also be featured alongside Tabu in the series The Suitable Boy. He plays the role of Maan Kapoor and will be seen romancing actor Tabu, who plays the role of Saeeda Bai. In the limited series, Ishaan Khatter’s character Maan Kapoor is infatuated by an escort, played by Tabu.

