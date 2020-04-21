Ishaan Khatter Wonders How Time Flies As 'Beyond The Clouds' Completes 2 Years

Ishaan Khattar’s debut film, Beyond The Clouds, completes two years on this day. The actor went on to share his happiness on his social media handle. Ishaan Khatter recently took to Instagram to share a short heart-warming compilation video of the film, Beyond The Clouds. In the video, one can see glimpses of him acting in and also some emotional moments and the melodious tune that is sure to leave his fans in wonder and awe.

Along with the video, Ishaan Khatter also wrote telling fans that the film has completed two years and wonders, "how time flies.” He goes on it a special day with special memories. He also went on thanking all his fans and his close ones for all their love and gratitude. He also went on to tell his fans and movie buffs that the film is currently streaming on Netflix and Zee5. Watch Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram post below.

About the film

Apart from Ishaan Khatter the film, Beyond The Clouds, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Goutam Ghose, Sharada, Tannishtha Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a young man who tries to escape the cops because of his wrongdoings. However, things get complicated and his sister ends up behind bars trying to save him. The film, Beyond The Clouds, was helmed by Majid Majidi. Ishaan Khatter also received multiple awards for his acting skills as a debutant.

