Ishaan Khatter Calls Janhvi Kapoor’s Film ‘lovely’, Urges Fans To Watch It

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter took to his social media account and shared the poster of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The Janhvi Kapoor starrer releases on Netflix today. Yesterday, Ishaan Khatter took to his social media to promote his Dhadak co-star's film and even called it ‘lovely’.

Ishaan promotes Janhvi's film

(Image Credits: Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram)

While sharing the post on his social media account, Ishaan Khatter asked his fans to watch the film, which is helmed by Sharan Sharma. Khatter also tagged the actors who will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the Netflix film which releases today. The film which was earlier supposed to receive a theatrical release is now getting released on Netflix due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter co-starred in the Hindi remake of Nagraj Manjule’s Marathi film Sairat, which was titled Dhadak in Hindi. The film released two years back and marked the Bollywood debut of both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Their onscreen chemistry received high praise from critics and the audience.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film about an Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan Saxena was the first Indian Air Force female pilot to fly helicopters in a war zone. The story of the film is based on the life of flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Ranjan flew helicopters, much before the Indian Air Force ordered women fighter pilots. They flew the Cheetah helicopters for casual evaluation and military investigation close to Pakistani positions.

Previously, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media and revealed that her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be released on Netflix. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was slated to release in theatres on March 13, 2020. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the theatres have been shut and hence most Bollywood films have shifted their focus to releasing content on streaming apps.

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in 2017, with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. He then rose to fame after his film Dhadak. He plays the role of a young man from an important family in Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy. The series tells the stories of four different families in the post-Partition India. The limited series will have six episodes and will be released on Netflix.

A Suitable Boy stars Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Rasika Dugal, Mikhail Sen, Shahana Goswami, Vivek Gomber, Danesh Razvi, Gagan Dev Riar, and Mahira Kakkar along with newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

