When Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Shared Their Views On 'Zingaat's' Making

Released in the year 2018, Dhadak is a romantic movie directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film was jointly bankrolled under the banners of Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The film is the official remake of the blockbuster Marathi movie Sairat which was directed by Nagraj Manjule. The movie features Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in prominent roles. The plot of the film is set in Rajasthan, and this love story explores how the lead actors deal with issues like caste differences and honour killings. In a throwback interview, the actors had talked about the making of the famous Zingaat song. Here's taking a look at Ishaan and Janhvi's views on the Zingaat song from their film Dhadak.

Ishaan and Janhvi Share the Story Behind Zingaat

After treating fans to Dhadak's title track, the makers of the film later released the second song titled Zingaat. Composed by Ajay- Atul, this track was a recreated version of the famous Marathi dance number from Sairat by the same name. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the peppy track showed the protagonists dancing their heart out.

While addressing the media during the Zingaat song launch event, Ishaan and Janhvi had shared the story behind the choreography of Zingaat. Ishaan had said that he was a massive fan of the original version of the song. The idea behind this song was that they would not practice much for it except the hook steps. Both Janhvi and Ishaan were asked to dance freely to capture the true essence of this peppy song.

Ishaan had further added that Zingaat was a significant song for their film Dhadak. He was happy and excited that he got the chance to perform on this track. He had said that he loved what Amitabh Bhattacharya had done with the fantastic lyrics.

When asked if recreating the song was intimidating, Janhvi Kapoor had stated that there was no pressure. The whole team wanted to make a good song, something which was true to their film. But for this, they hadn't taken any stress. She had further added that they both were trying to play their respective characters and were trying to make director happy and listening to choreographer Farah Khan's instructions.

Sharing her views about the audience's response to the song 'Zingaat', Janhvi Kapoor had said that she felt happy and blessed that they had received a positive response for the song. She had said that most people were attached to the original Marathi 'Zingaat' song. But this song was essential in terms of the story-line and characters of the film.

