Ishaan Khatter Shows Off His Toned Physique In A Post-workout Monochrome Video

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram account and shared a monochrome video of himself. Khatter can be seen flaunting his well-toned physique in the video. He grooved to American rapper Desiigner’s debut song Panda.

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

Recently posted to Ishaan’s Instagram story pic.twitter.com/XHqb6mcBJn — Ishaan Khatter FC ✨ (@IshaanFC) August 4, 2020

In the boomerang video, Ishaan Khatter is seen jamming to the song in an after workout selfie video. The video features the actor shedding some sweat after his workout. He flaunts his abs in the video as well. During the lockdown, Ishaan Khatter has been working out at home. Recently, he shared a video of himself lifting some heavyweights of around 110 kgs and doing some squats. He has been staying active while being homebound.

On the professional front

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in 2017, with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. However, he rose to fame after his film Dhadak. He is seen playing the role of a young man from an important family in Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Maan Kapoor and will be seen romancing actor Tabu, who plays the role of Saeeda Bai. A Suitable Boy is based on the bestselling novel written by Vikram Seth of the same name.

The series essays the stories of four different families in the post-Partition India. The limited series will have six episodes and will be released on Netflix. A Suitable Boy stars Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Rasika Dugal, Mikhail Sen, Shahana Goswami, Vivek Gomber, Danesh Razvi, Gagan Dev Riar, and Mahira Kakkar along with newcomer Tanya Maniktala.

Ishaan Khatter will also star alongside Ananya Panday in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani, and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Khaali Peeli was set to release on June 12, 2020. However, the release day might be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

