Ishaan Khatter Shares A Special Picture From The First Day Of Shooting 'Khaali Peeli'

Ishaan Khatter often shared behind the scenes photos from the sets of his films. He recently shared a rather special photo from the set of his upcoming romantic action film Khaali Peeli. Taking to his Instagram page, the actor shared an image of the Day 1 Shot 1 from Khaali Peeli filming. Ishaan Khatter himself initiated the filming as the clapperboard was held in his hand.

Ishaan Khatter shares special photo from the set of his upcoming movie Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter recently shared a special BTS image from the set of Khaali Peeli. In the photo shared by Ishaan Khatter, a group of actors dressed in police uniform are seen behind bars. Ishaan Khatter is holding the clapboard, read to start the filming of the first day first shot. In the caption for the image, Ishaan Katter wrote, "Toh shuru se shuru karein?" He also mentioned that Satish Kaushik and Zakir sir are in front of the camera.

Khaali Peeli will feature Ishaan Khatter in the role of a crafty Bombay Taxi driver. The movie will also star Ananya Pandey as the female lead. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey will play the role of childhood friends who got separated due to various circumstances. They meet again years later after Ananya Pandey escapes from a brothel with a bag full of stolen money.

The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and is set to release on October 02, 2020, on Zee Plex and ZEE5. Other than Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in prominent supporting roles. The teaser trailer for Khaali Peeli was shared online only a month ago. However, the trailer was met with a lot of hate due to the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.

In fact, the trailer for Khaali Peeli is now the second-most disliked video in the world after Sadak 2's trailer. Khaali Peeli was also review bombed by netizens, as Ananya Pandey is one of the main targets of the anti-nepotism mob on social media. Moreover, the movie recently came under fire for its song Duniya Sharma Jaayegi, which initially had a line that referred to pop singer Beyonce. Fans called out the lyrics for its racist undertones and the line naming Beyonce was completely removed.

[Promo Source: Ishaan Khatter Instagram]

