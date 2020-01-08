Ishaan Khatter Reveals How He Enters Shahid's House, And There's A Headstand Involved

Actor Ishaan Khatter recently spoke about how he enters brother Shahid Kapoor’s house. He revealed the protocol that he has to follow to the host of the show, Neha Dhupia. The actor also denied the claims made by the host that he is not very well behaved when he visits brother.

Ishaan Khatter reveals the protocol for entering brother Shahid Kapoor’s house:

Ishaan Kapoor was recently the guest on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha. In the show, he was asked about how he enters brother Shahid Kapoor's house. Neha Dhupia had information about the actor’s unruly behaviour when he goes to Shahid’s house.

Neha also said that Mira Rajput Kapoor has to clean up after him. Ishaan denied these claims and said that he removes his shoes in accordance with the rules that have been laid down by Mira Rajput Kapoor. He further said that she has a thing against shoes.

Ishaan added that even if it is in the corner, she is bothered. He mentioned how he has learnt the protocol to engage with his nephew and niece. He removes the shoes and places them at the allotted space and goes in quietly and quickly.

The actor also said that he does a headstand when he enters. He also spoke about how he would like to gift Mira Rajput Kapoor a trip with her friends. Ishaan Khatter said this in response to the question asked by host Neha Dhupia about what he would gift his near and dear ones.

The first look of Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli released

Ishaan Khatter has been busy working on his next film, Khaali Peeli. The film stars him opposite actor Ananya Panday. The first look of the film was released on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, the two actors can be seen in a kaali peeli taxi. Have a look at the picture here.

