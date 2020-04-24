Tabu To Reprise Her Role In The Tamil Remake Of 'Andhadhun'? Read Details

Bollywood actor seems to have been Tabu has been praised time and again for her brilliant roles on screen. Same could be said for her acting in the Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun which released in 2018. The movie is also being remade in Tamil and the shooting was scheduled to begin from April but has got postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, producer Thiyagarajan has reportedly confirmed that Tabu will reprise her role in the Andhadhun remake in Tamil.

In a recent interview with a Tamil daily portal, producer Thiyagarajan has confirmed that the makers have had a talk with Tabu about her part in the Andhadhun remake in Tamil. He has also expressed their keenness for Tabu to reprise her role in the 2018-release. There have also been rumours that Ilayaraja will compose the music for the Andhadhun remake in Tamil. But Thiyagarajan has quashed all such reports saying they would reveal the music director soon.

Meanwhile, talking about the rights for the Andhadhun remake in Tamil, Thiyagarajan had earlier reportedly said that many production houses as well stars in the South had been vying for it. But he said that he had been in talks with Bollywood makers ever since Andhadhun came out. Thiyagarajan also revealed that whenever a new star or producer expressed their interest in the Adhadhun remake in Tamil, the price of the rights shoots up. However, since he is reportedly on good terms with the makers, he had managed to get it.

Thiyagarajan had also bought the rights from the same makers for Special 26 earlier. Currently, for the Andhadhun remake in Tamil, director Mohan Raja has been reportedly roped in for the project. Prashanth, who was last seen in the Tamil remake of Johnny Gaddar will reportedly play the lead character. In the Bollywood movie, this part had been played by Ayushmann Khurrana. The rest of the cast for the Andhadhun remake in Tamil has not been finalised yet.

Upcoming Tabu's movies

Tabu was last seen in the Bollywood comedy Jaawani Jaaneman which also starred Saif Ali Khan and was the debut movie of Alaya F. She was gearing up for Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. It is an adaptation of the novel by Vikram Seth of the same name. Tabu will also be featuring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which casts Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the leads.

