Ishaan Khatter Looking Forward To Working With Katrina Kaif & Siddhant In 'Phone Booth'

Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. And since then Ishaan has managed to impress his fans and viewers with his acting skills and also with some interesting projects to look forward to. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Ishaan Khatter spilled the beans about his upcoming movie titled Phone Booth in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

During the interview, Ishaan Khatter was asked about how Siddhant Chaturvedi has confirmed the project already. To which, Ishaan Khatter replied saying that he has heard about Phone Booth and says that it is fascinating. He also went on to say that it is an absolute blast of a script.

He further said that once things begin to move, there should be more information about it. He also went on to say that he doesn’t think that Siddhant had confirmed nor did he deny any rumours about the film and so, Ishaan is going to do the same. He also said that it is something that he’s looking forward to.

The film Phone Booth will star Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif, and Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time. The movie is reported to be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s joint production house Excel Entertainment and the film will be based on the horror-comedy genre. It is also reported that if the film is going to happen, then it will be directed by Gurmeet Singh.

On the work front

All three actors have their kitties full. Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Maqbool Khan’s Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday. The film is said to be based on a romantic genre and is expected to hit the silver screens on June 12, 2020. But seems like the film might get pushed for another date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in a mini-series titled, A Suitable Boy.

On the other hand, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in the much-awaited film Bunty Aur Babli 2. And post that he will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. The film is expected for a 2021 release.

