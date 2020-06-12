Ishaan Khatter Finds Old Edits With Brother Shahid Kapoor, Says They Are 'lowkey Cool'

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter revealed the reason behind his curly hair and also spoke about his secret talent. Khatter, like most Bollywood celebrities, has been homebound due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Dhadak actor recently took to his social media and revealed that he has found some old edits of himself and his brother Shahid Kapoor. He shared a picture of the edits on his Instagram story. Check out the picture shared on Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram story.

Ishaan Khatter’s photos

Ishaan Khatter took to his social media and shared an edit shared by one of the fan pages. In the picture, Ishaan Khatter’s pictures are seen posted alongside the pictures of his brother Shahid Kapoor. In the pictures, the fan intends to show just how similar the duo is. There is a series of four different pictures of both Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor.

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram story and shared the picture saying that he thinks they are cool. Two out of the four pictures are a series of monochrome pictures, while the other two feature Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor wearing a pair of goggles or getting clicked in a similar light. Ishaan Khatter wrote, “I found my old edits and now I’m in love with them.” [sic] He also added, “Teehee. This is lowkey cool.” [sic]

Shahid Kapoor’s parents Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem parted ways a few years after Shahid Kapoor was born. Neelima Azeen remarried actor Rajesh Khatter and has a son, Ishaan Khatter with him. While the two are not siblings, the two have been inseparable and are often seen praising one another. Ishaan Khatter even made his debut on the popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan last year with his brother Shahid Kapoor.

While Shahid and Ishaan are often seen spending time together or featuring on each other’s Instagram, it has been revealed that Shahid Kapoor’s little brother often accompanied him to many public events. Way before Ishaan Khatter rose to fame after his film Dhadak, he was seen attending a public event with his brother Shahid Kapoor.

