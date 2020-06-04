Ishaan Khatter Asks Troll To 'Nitpick On Someone Else' As He Posts 'Blackout Tuesday' Post

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter on Tuesday posted a picture with a blank black screen with the hashtag ‘Blackout Tuesday’ on Instagram. When a netizen on Instagram questioned him about this post, Ishaan Khatter quickly shut him down. Check out what the actor said.

Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram

The Blackout Tuesday movement was formed to show solidarity with the campaign for justice following the death of George Floyd. Ishaan Khatter shared a post with a black screen on his Instagram account. Some of the netizens commenting on the post and questioned him for not speaking up for the students in Delhi. Ishaan Khatter replied stated that he had spoken up for the rights of the students in Delhi as well. He also stated that it is time to be united rather than being divided. He then told the netizen to find someone else to criticise.

Ishaan Khatter, in the comment, said, "Not that I owe you or anybody an explanation, but I did. Find somebody else to nitpick on. This is the time to show solidarity for the entire world as one, not to find faults in those who are doing it." [sic] Fans of the actor have applauded his response. They have also stated that they liked Ishaan Khatter’s attitude towards those who are trying to pull him down. Many also appreciated Ishaan Khatter for standing up for what he believes in. Apart from Ishaan Khatter, many celebrities from Hollywood and a few from Bollywood also shared a blank black photo on their social media to stand in solidarity against racial discrimination.

Ishaan Khatter rose to fame after his film Dhadak. He will soon be seen playing the role of a young man from an important family in Mira Nair’s limited series A Suitable Boy. Ishaan Khatter plays the role of Maan Kapoor and will be seen romancing actor Tabu, who plays the role of Saeeda Bai.

A Suitable Boy is based on the bestselling novel written by Vikram Seth of the same name. The series essays the stories of four different families in the post-Partition India. The limited series will have six episodes and will star Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Rasika Dugal, Mikhail Sen, Shahana Goswami, Vivek Gomber, Danesh Razvi, Gagan Dev Riar, and Mahira Kakkar along with newcomer Tanya Maniktala. He will also be seen opposite actor Ananya Panday in the film Khaali Peeli.

