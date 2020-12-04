Ishaan Khatter Flaunts His Perfectly Toned Body; Fans Ask 'why Are You So Hot'

Ishaan Khatter recently took to Instagram to flaunt his perfectly toned body. The actor managed to grab the attention of all his friends and fans as they bombarded the post with several comments and reactions. He also added a quirky caption that left his fans guessing about his upcoming film Phone Booth. Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post below.

Ishaan Khatter flaunts perfectly toned body

In the picture, Ishaan posed for a selfie as he flaunted his perfectly chiselled body. He donned a black cap that protected his face from the rays of the sun. Ishaan smirked for the selfie and left his hair in a messy state. The post was edited with various glitches that added oomph to the picture. He also added a telephone and ghost emoticons and wrote #PhoneBhoot hinting about his upcoming film. He chose to keep his caption simple with just the two emoticons. Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post below.

He also posted another picture, wherein the actor was seen lying down as he flaunted his bare body. This time he looked at the camera as he posed for a selfie. He donned a black cap that had a skull print on it. He captioned the post, "Be kind" and added a sunflower emoticon.

Fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting on Ishaan Khatter's photos as they bombarded it with reactions. They were joined by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who wrote, "Hottie" and added two fire emoticons in the comment.

One of the fans commented, "O myyyyy cant wait to see u in comedyyyy". While another wrote, "This Bhoot is hot ha". Other fans left these reactions, "Ufff sexiest man alive", "You're just WOAAAH", "Blessed with talent & handsome". Take a look at some of the reactions and comments on Ishaan's post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi comment

Fans' comments and reactions

Ishaan Khatter in Phone Booth

Phone Booth is a horror-comedy film directed by Gurmeet Singh. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and bagged by Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Along with Ishaan Khatter, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is set to release in the year 2021.

