Ishaan Khatter Has Been Roped In To Feature In Upcoming War Flick 'Pippa'; Read More

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in commercially successful films like Dhadak and A Suitable Boy. The actor has now been roped in to essay a pivotal role in the upcoming film, Pippa. The film will be produced by some of the veterans from the industry including Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. According to PTI, the movie will be helmed by Raja Krishna Menon and will be released by the end of 2021. Read on to know more about this story:

Ishaan Khatter to feature in war film 'Pippa'

According to reports of PTI, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddhart Roy Kapur recently announced their upcoming film titled Pippa featuring Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The upcoming film is to be helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon will showcase the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war as the backdrop.

Ishaan Khatter will be portraying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. He was a part of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who along with his siblings fought battles during the epic war of 1971 between India and Pakistan.

Ishaan Khatter said, ''I am exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege''. The film is based on Mehta's book titled The Burning Chaffess, which is penned by Brigadier.

The unique title of the movie, Pippa is reportedly taken from the Russian amphibious war tank named PT-76. The script of Ishaan Khatter's Pippa is penned by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan, and Menon. Talking about the genre of the film, Menon described it to have an 'emotional core that celebrates the victory of love'.

Kapur also said how crucial it is to tell the story of such an operation that went on to become a significant part of the history of India. He said,'' Brigadier Mehta''s fascinating account resonated with us deeply, and we instinctively knew that Ishaan would be ideal to play him. Ishaan’s raw, youthful energy perfectly complements Brigadier Mehta’s valour and bravado.''

Producer Screwvala who also produced Uri: The Surgical Strike said that he feels the new generation must be aware of the bravery shown by the captain.

