'Naagin 5' Actor Hina Khan's Hilarious Instagram Post About Year 2020; Check It Out

Hina Khan plays the role of Sarvashreshth Naagin Nageshvari in the popular supernatural fantasy thriller TV show titled Naagin. The actor will be seen in the fifth season of the show in an extended special appearance. She is known to be an active social media user and often keeps her fans updated on her daily routines.

While she is known to upload posts about her healthy lifestyle, workout routines, she also is known to share some hilarious quotes and memes that fans find relatable. Recently, Hina Khan shared a post on the year 2020. Check out:

Hina Khan's Instagram post on 2020

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic crises and subsequent lockdown, the internet has been flooded with memes, quotes, images, gifs that are related to the current situation. Hina Khan is one of them who often shares such memes or funny posts.

ALSO READ | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Latest Promo Shows Kartik Lashing Out At Naira

The Naagin 5 actor recently took to Instagram stories to share numerous pictures, selfies, videos that gave fans a glimpse of what her day looked like. However, one story that Hina Khan shared features her reaction to being in quarantine, as much of the year 2020 has been homebound. She shared a quote that reads, ''Dear 2020, First of all, I would like to let you know I'm typing this with my middle finger''. Check out the story:

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Shraddha Kapoor In Theia Couture; Who Wore It Better?

SOURCE: HINA KHAN INSTAGRAM STORY

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's Birthday: Remakes That The Actor Was A Part Of

Naagin 5 will feature Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra in key roles. It will also feature Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Hina Khan in an extended special appearance. The viewers will get to see some new faces in the show. It also has high TRP ratings. On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen as a participant in Kitchen Champion 5. Apart from being part of Naagin 5, she was also seen in films like Smartphone, Hacked, and Unlock 2020. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the film titled Hacked.

ALSO READ | Kunal Kemmu Shares His Different Moods Of 2020 With A Unique Twist; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.