Jacqueline Fernandez's Birthday: Remakes That The Actor Was A Part Of

Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of several kinds of films over the years. The actor has established her niche in Bollywood. Some of the noteworthy performances of Jacqueline Fernandez came in movies like Murder 2, Aladin, Kick, Housefull 2 and others. The Bollywood star turns 35 today, on August 11, 2020. On this special occasion, here are some of the films of the actor that are a remake. Read on for details:

Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday: Remakes the actor featured in

Kick

Kick is directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the 2014 film features Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles. It is the official remake of the Telugu film with the same name. The films received negative reviews from critics but was a massive box-office hit. The songs from the movie including Jumme Ki Raat, Hangover, Tu Ji Tu gained huge popularity.

ALSO READ | 'Tula Pahate Re' Fame Gayatri Datar's Most Stunning Pictures In Sarees

Brothers

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, this 2015 sports drama film features Akshay Kumar, Siddharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It is the official remake of American film titled Warrior, that released in 2011. One of the major highlights of the film is the martial arts showcase. The soundtrack of the film also received widespread acclaim from critics. Some of the memorable songs from the film include Sapna Jahan, Mera Naam Marry Hai amongst others. The film did average business at the box-office.

ALSO READ | Geeta Kapoor Recreates Dharmesh's Unforgettable Audition; Watch

Housefull

Housefull directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala features an ensemble cast. It features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Malaika Arora in key roles. Jacqueline Fernandez makes a special appearance in the song titled Aapka Kya Hoga as Dhanno. The comedy movie is based on the Tamil drama flick titled Kaathala Kaathala.

ALSO READ | Dipika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim's Festive Pictures Will Set Some Serious Relationship Goals

Baaghi 2

Based on the Telugu film titled Kshanam, this movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The 2018 action-thriller flick features Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez as Mohini in the song titled Ek Do Teen. It was one of the highest-grossing films of the year and was highly praised for the action sequences. The locations of the film also received massive attention.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni And Daisy Shah In Pantsuits; Who Wore It Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.