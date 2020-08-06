Ishaan Khatter Opens Up About Working With Katrina Kaif, Calls Her A 'glamorous Diva'

Ishaan Khatter will soon be seen working opposite Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in their upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Recently, Ishaan spoke about the film and his experience working with Katrina Kaif. The actor mentioned to Mid-Day that he always looked up to her and thus had been waiting to work with her. Speaking about the film, Ishaan Khatter told the media outlet that the genre of the film is something he has never done before and thus he is excited to be a part of two genres in one film. Phone Bhoot is a quirky horror comedy which will be helmed by Gurmeet Singh.

Also Read | Unseen Picture Of The Day: Dharmendra & Rajesh Khanna's Smiling Faces In One Frame

Ishaan Khatter opens up about working with Katrina Kaif in Phone Bhoot

Also Read | Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Post On His Journey; Quips 'Hustle Se Haasil'

Ishaan Khatter spoke about his experience of working with Katrina Kaif and how she has been someone he looks up to. The actor said that he had been waiting for years to get a chance to work with her on a film. Ishaan Khatter also called Katrina Kaif a senior actor in terms of her work and experience. The young actor was all praise for Katrina as he called her the quintessential glamorous diva. He later went on to speak about the photoshoot he had with her along with Siddhant Chaturvedi. He spoke about how things were fun on the sets of the photoshoot.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter's 'A Suitable Boy' To Be Screened At Toronto International Film Festival

He added that the photoshoot they did together was a riot. Thus the actor is now looking forward to working on the film with them. He said that he cannot imagine what kind of energy the trio will bring to the set once they begin shooting. However, Ishaan Khatter was aware of the current pandemic situation and said that he hopes by the time they start shooting, things would get better. He also stated that nonetheless, the crew and cast will adhere to the safety precautions and the guidelines laid out by the government. However, Ishaan Khatter mentioned that as an actor, they cannot get too caught up with safety and sanitization as it may reflect in their own work. Fans of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter are eager to watch the trio on-screen in the new horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Shows Off His Toned Physique In A Post-workout Monochrome Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.