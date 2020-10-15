Ishaan Khatter Wishes Mira Nair On B'day, Lauds Her 'extraordinary Drive To Tell Stories'

New York-based filmmaker Mira Nair who awaits the release of her upcoming film A suitable Boy starring Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, turned a year older on October 15. The filmmaker who ringed in her 63rd birthday received beautiful wises from Ishaan on social media. Ishaan shared two behind-the-scenes pictures with the filmmaker from the sets of the forthcoming film and explained about Mira Nair's “ extraordinary drive to tell stories.”

Ishaan Khatter wishes Mira Nair

In the first picture, Ishaan and Mira can be seen discussing a scene while in the second, the actor is seen being “mollycoddled” by her after being tossed for almost hours to deliver perfection in a shot. Ishaan who is basking in the success of his last release Khaali Peeli extended his wishes on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday Mira di. May you always have the lust for life and an extraordinary drive to tell stories. Picture two is me being mollycoddled by her after being mauled and tossed around for hours. All in service of the scene thankfully.”

Read: Ishaan Khatter Starrer Love Series 'A Suitable Boy' To Release On Netflix On October 23

Read: Vijay Varma Pens Fan Boy Moment While Recalling Working With Tabu In 'A Suitable Boy'

Set in India in 1951, the story of A Suitable Boy focuses on the lives of two youngsters seeking personal freedom in a nation experiencing its first flush of independence in the wake of Partition. The attempts of Lata Mehra’s (played by Tanya Maniktala) mother to find a groom for her run parallel to the love affair of Maan Kapoor (Ishaan Khatter) with an older woman, courtesan Saeeda bai (Tabu). In the backdrop is a nation in political and social churn.

Somebody who is familiar with Nair’s work knows that the series A Suitable Boy is not her first cinematic treatment of weddings. Her modern masterpiece Monsoon Wedding was inspired in part by her favourite novel, A Suitable Boy. The series which was appreciated Internationally was critically acclaimed during the screening at the closing ceremony of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 20. According to reports by Hindustan Times, the screening of the series at TIFF lasted for six hours, covering the entire series produced for BBC, with two intervals of 20-minutes each for those people who were attending the show in person.

Read: Exclusive: Kavita Seth Says Mira Nair Had Already Envisioned Songs In 'A Suitable Boy'

Read: 'A Suitable Boy': William Dalrymple Reviews Mira Nair's Series, Calls It 'pitch Perfect'

(Image credit: Mira Nair/ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.