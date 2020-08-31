Vijay Varma pens fan boy moment while recalling working with Tabu in 'A Suitable Boy'

After enthralling the audience with his spectacular acting skills in Gully Boy, actor Vijay Varma who will next be seen in A Suitable Boy shared a series of throwback BTS pictures from the sets. Apart from sharing the pictures, the actor also penned a lengthy note to reveal his fanboy moment when he started working with Tabu in the film. He recalled some of the amazing memories of his shooting days with the entire star cast and the director Meera Nair.

Vijay Varma shares his experience of working on A Suitable Boy

In the first picture on Instagram, Vijay can be seen posing with Tabu and Ishaan Khattar for a selfie. In the second, Vijay who played the role of Rasheed in the film shared the picture of the script along with his reel name. In the third snap, he can be seen striking a pose with Ishaan in their vanity van. While penning his emotions of shooting with such a stellar star cast, Vijay wrote that his beautiful journey started with the script reading sessions. He narrated and wrote that his seat was next to Saeeda Bai's character which was played by Tabu in the film. As soon as Vijay realized the fact that he was supposed to sit next to Tabu, he wrote that his heart started beating faster, and didn’t know what to do with himself.

Adding, Vijay wrote that then suddenly the beautiful actress stepped in with her million-dollar smile. He further recalled that once when the script reading session started, his jitters vanished away and both of them were giggling uncontrollably every time someone read the humour. He at last wrote that the entire process turned out to be one of the most enriching experiences of his life. He also wrote that he got a golden chance to work with his friend Ishaan Khattar. Ishaan was the first one to leave a humorous comment under the post and wrote that everybody knows that Vijay is Ishaan’s fan which he mistakenly wrote for “fam” which means family.

His Gully Boy co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also poured in love for the post in the comment section with heart-shaped emoticons. A Suitable Boy is based on a novel with the same name written by Vikram Seth. Set in 1951 in North India, it follows the coming of age of Lata and a spirited university student. The series is directed by Mira Nair, an Indian-American filmmaker.

