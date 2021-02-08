Ishaan Khatter Poses With Cigarette In Latest Photoshoot; Shares Disclaimer On Smoking

Recently, Ishaan Khatter got a photoshoot done by photographer Rohan Shrestha. The actor shared multiple pictures from his shoot on Instagram. In those pictures, he was seen posing with a cigarette. He added a special caption to his post. Read ahead to know more about Ishaan’s photoshoot and the disclaimer he added about smoking.

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post

In the pictures, Ishaan excelled the monochromatic look and added a chain to it. He was seen posing against the backdrop of a beach. In two of the pictures, he was seen posing with a cigarette in his mouth. He added a disclaimer to his caption mentioning that he doesn’t smoke or encourage smoking. He claimed that the cigarettes shown in the pictures were herbal. Fans and celebrity friends went gaga over his post and rushed to the comments section in no time. One of his fans also asked if he would marry her. The post also saw a comment from rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. Take a look below.

Ishaan Khatter's photos

He also posted another set of monochromatic pictures. In those pictures, he was seen in a shirt along with matching shorts. His shirt was left unbuttoned. Take a look at the post as well as some of the comments that followed:

Ishaan Khatter's Career

Ishaan Khatter made his first screen appearance as a child actor in the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! in 2005. His first lead role was in Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds in 2018. His first commercial success came with the film Dhadak in 2018 and was recently seen in the BBC drama A Suitable Boy. He will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif.

Ishaan's Phone Bhoot

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy in December 2020. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. The first poster of the film was shared in July 2020. Sharing a still, Ishaan wrote that the poster of the film was done in March before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus. The film will mark the first project between the actors. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

