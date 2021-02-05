Katrina Kaif & 'Phone Booth' Co-star Siddhant Pose With Ishaan Khatter's Coffee; See BTS

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are currently gearing up for their upcoming horror comedy, Phone Bhoot. They are shooting for the same in Udaipur, Rajashtan. On Feb 5, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of unseen pictures featuring the cast of Phone Bhoot. Enjoying his gala time at Grasswood Cafe with Katrina and Siddhant, Khatter said, "We posed with my coffee so affogato drink it". Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post.

Ishaan, Katrina and Siddhant pose with the former's coffee

In the above Instagram post, Ishaan Khatter shared three pictures, wherein Katrina, Siddhant Chaturvedi and he posed with his coffee. The Suitable Boy actor stunned in a casual white tee that was layered with a black denim jacket. The coat ensemble also had fur coating inside it. He posed holding a small glass of coffee. In the next picture, you can spot Katrina Kaif donning a black cap. She smiled looking at the small glass of coffee. Finally, in the last still, Siddhant Chaturvedi posed with Ishaan's coffee. The former wore a casual black tee and clubbed it with a mud green shade zipper.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Ishaan Khatter went gaga seeing all these stars together. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi commented on the pictures and said, "Cheers". Ishaan's brother and actor Shahid Kapoor also added, "Looking good". One of the users on Instagram wrote, "Cant wait to see you three". Another user commented, "Lol looks more like cutting chai". One of the fan comments read as, "THIS TRIOOOO ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ YOU GUYS ARE SO CUTE". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Ishaan Khatter's Instagram comment section

More about 'Phone Bhoot'

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot is slated to release in 2021. The horror comedy's star cast features Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. On June 20, 2020, Ishaan made the film's announcement through an Instagram post. Take a look-

