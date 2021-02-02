Ishaan Khatter's Latest Post Will Give You Fitness Inspiration, Take A Look

Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram in order to share a video in which he can be seen training alongside his Phone Bhoot star, Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Udaipur. The video below sees Khatter and Chaturvedi engaging in a training regime similar to the ones seen in army drill sequences in the garden area of what one can presume to be their place of accommodation in Udaipur. The latest addition to the list of Ishaan Khatter's videos sees the two actors performing push-ups, somersaults, and other forms of free-hand exercises. The video featuring Khattar and Siddhanth Chaturvedi can be found below as well as in the list of Ishaan Khatter's videos on Instagram.

Judging by the posts, it is evident that the two actors have been spending a lot of time together as they are filming their first film together. Quite recently, the Beyond The Clouds star and the Gully Boy actor were snapped playfully stretching with the help of a dancing bar. While one can see that Khatter is looking away at something, Chaturvedi, on the other hand, is giving a salute in an unusual position. The second picture that is a part of the carousel image post that can be found below has the two male leads hanging from what one could infer to be a pull-up bar.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Phone Bhoot, a film which also stars Katrina Kaif. The currently-under-production Gurmmeet Singh directorial is touted to be a horror-comedy. The film, as of this writing, is reportedly chalked up to release sometime later this year. Additional details regarding the film and its production progress will be shared as and when the official sources reveal them.

Just a few hours ago, Katrina Kaif herself joined the lead cast members, as evidenced by a picture that the actor shared on Instagram. The picture in question saw her sitting in an airplane seat while following all of the COVID-19 safety precautions. The picture was a part of Katrina Kaif's now-deleted Instagram story.

