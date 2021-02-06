Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter Enjoy Badminton Sessions, Watch Video

Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi seem to be having a blast while shooting for their film Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. From working out together to expressing their love for coffee, they have been entertaining their fans. Now, the trio has indulged in some fun badminton session. Actor Katrina Kaif shared a video of them playing badminton calling it a ‘very professional badminton game’.

Katrina Kaif was seen playing badminton with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the video, she shared on Instagram. While the two enjoyed some intense game sessions, actor Ishaan Khatter waited for his turn. Meanwhile, Ishaan showed off some of his dance moves. Along with the video, Katrina Kaif shared in the caption, “A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play @siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case” (sic).

The popular 70s song Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam played in the background along with another rap song. Actor Ishaan Khatter who not-so-very-patiently waited for his turn was heard saying, 'I want to play also'. Katrina Kaif clearly mentioned in the video that they did let him play. As soon as Katrina Kaif posted the video, her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter left comments under her video.

Siddhant said in the comment section that he will be posting a real version of the video, Ishaan Khatter laughed at Katrina for tagging the wrong person in the video. He left a comment, "Sid you've been chattering too much, she tagged you as @siddhantchattervedi, Katty with her Baddy."(sic). Katrina Kaif's celebrity friend Tanvi Ghavri also left a comment under the actor's video, 'Cute'(sic).

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film Phone Bhoot is scheduled to release later this year. The horror comedy film stars actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Back in July 2020, the actors released the first look of their film, on social media.

