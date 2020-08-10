Ishaan Khatter Says He Is Grateful For The 'diversity' In His First Two Films

Ishaan Khatter made his debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds and later won hearts in Bollywood with Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The actor has currently caught the eye of the audience for his newly released BBC series titled A Suitable Boy. The actor opened up about his experiences and childhood inspirations in a statement.

Ishaan Khatter on his life experiences and childhood influences

Talking about juggling International and National cinema, Ishaan Khatter said that it is no big deal because his job remains the same -- he has to act. He added that he has been lucky enough to have opportunities where people could see him on different platforms. The actor thinks people can imagine him in different roles because of the diversity in his first two films and is grateful for it.

He further added that the challenge of managing two different worlds was more practical in terms of managing his shooting schedules for two different projects. Khatter further said that the challenge was achieving the look for his different characters in a short span of time. The actor will be seen next in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday and Phone Bhoot along with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif.

Ishaan Khatter has often credited his mother Neelima Azeem for his journey and life experiences. He further opened up about his childhood influences and how it helped him in playing the role of Maan Kapoor. The actor said that he comes from a family of actors and that his childhood has been full of cultural arts, literature, music, and films.

Further talking about his character, he said it was important for him to understand the character's background to be able to play the son of a minister. Khatter said what fascinated him the most was that Maan's personality was a result of his own individuality and curiosity rather than his background. He further added that the character's actions directly affect the people around him but he keeps doing it to be able to follow his truth.

Khatter's A Suitable Boy is based on a novel by Vikram Seth. The novel was adapted into a series of BBC by popular director Mira Nair. Set in North India in 1951, the story follows Lata and her coming-of-age journey. Along with Ishaan Khatter, the series also stars Tabu, Shahana Goswami, Ram Kapoor, and Rasika Duggal.

